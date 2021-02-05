Kerala State Lottery Result at 3 pm: Nirmal NR-210 Lottery First Prize Winner to Take Home Rs 75 Lakhs, More Details Here

The Kerala lottery department will declare the results for Nirmal NR-210 lottery on Friday, February 5, at 3 PM IST on the state lottery department’s official website www.keralalotteryresult.net. The Kerala State lottery department organises both daily and bumper lotteries. The daily lotteries include Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami. The bumper lotteries are held on the joyous occasion of Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Dussehra. The first prize winner of any of the seven daily lotteries is Rs 75 Lakhs. Take a look at the other prizes that are offered on everyday lotteries:

Second prize: Rs 10 Lakhs

Third prize: Rs 5000

Fourth prize: Rs 2000

Fifth prize: Rs 1000

Sixth prize: Rs 500

Seventh prize: Rs 200

Eighth prize: Rs 100

Consolation prize: Rs 8000

Once the result of the Nirmal NR-210 lottery is declared by the Kerala State Lottery department, it can be checked online by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit www.keralalotteryresult.net through any internet browser of your choice

Step 2: On the homepage click on Kerala Lottery Result 05.02.2021 Nirmal NR-210

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page that will consist of the winning numbers of the 05.02.2021 Nirmal NR-210 lottery

Step 4: Match the digits of the winning numbers with the number on your ticket.

If your ticket is the one among the winning tickets then you will mandatorily have to report to a Kerala State Lottery department within 30 days of winning. There are three functional lottery offices in the state including one each in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District. At the office you will be asked to show your winning ticket along with a valid identity proof. Once the verification is done you will get the winning money.