Kerala State Lottery Result: First prize winner of Akshaya AK 488 to take home Rs 80 Lakhs, result at 3 pm today

The first prize winner of the Akshaya AK 488 lottery which is being held on Wednesday, March 10 will take home a sum of Rs 80 Lakhs. The draw for the winning tickets will be done at Gorky Bhavan in Trivandrum and the results of the same will be declared at Kerala state lottery department’s official website, www.keralalotteryresult.net, at 3 pm. The winner of any prize of the Akshaya AK 488 lottery will have to report to the Kerala Lottery Office with their winning ticket and valid photo ID proof, within 30 days from March 10.

There are many other prizes that the buyer of the Akshaya AK 488 lottery ticket can take home. Here is a look at all the prizes given by the Kerala state lottery department:

First Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

Second prize: Rs 10 Lakhs

Third prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fourth prize: Rs 5000

Fifth prize: Rs 1000

Sixth prize: Rs 500

Seventh prize: Rs 100

Consolation prize: Rs 8,000

To check whether or not you have won a prize, follow these steps once the result of Akshaya AK 488 lottery is declared:

Step 1: Go to any internet browser and type Kerala state lottery department, you will get a prompt mentioning the official website, www.keralalotteryresult.net, click on it.

Step 2: On the homepage you will find a hyperlink for today’s result, click on it.

Step 3: In a new window the result will open. Carefully match the digits of winning numbers with your ticket.

All winners must also know that if their winning amount is taxable, then they will only receive the money after tax deduction. If you have not won a prize today, you can try your luck on any other day of the week. The state lottery department organises daily lotteries including Karunya, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, and Pournami.

Those who have been lucky in Akshaya AK 488 lottery can visit any of the offices in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikode District.

The state also conducts special bumper lotteries on festivals like Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Dussehra.