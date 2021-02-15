​Kerala State Lottery Result For February 15: Win Win W-603 Lottery Result Out, 1st prize Winner Gets Rs 75 Lakhs

The results of the Win-Win W-603 lottery have been released by the Kerala State Lottery Department. To check the results the ticket holders of the lottery should visit the official website https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/. The first prize winner will be awarded a whopping cash prize of Rs 75 Lakhs, while the second prize winner of the Win-Win W-603 lottery will take home a sum of Rs 5 lakh.

If you missed the chance to win the first or second prize, don't lose hope as there are several other prizes given by the department. The third prize winner of the lottery will get a sum of Rs 1 lakh followed by the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth prize winners receiving Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively. The state lottery department also gives consolation prizes worth Rs 8000.

To check the result of Win-Win W-603 lottery, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website by clicking on the link -- https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

Step 2: Click on the Kerala Lottery Result 15.02.2021 Win Win W-603 option provided on the homepage of the website

Step 3: As you will click on the option, a new window will open in which winning numbers of the lottery will be mentioned

Step 4: Match the number mentioned on your ticket with that of the web page to see if you are one of the winners or not

The winning ticket holders of the Kerala Win-Win W-603 lottery prizes will have to report to any of the Kerala Lottery Department offices with their ticket and a valid photo ID proof for verification purposes. Currently, the state has three functional offices including one each in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikode District.

Only after the successful completion of the verification process by the state lottery department, the winning amount will be credited to the person’s account.

Those who want to try their luck for any other day can do so as the state organizes daily lotteries as well as bumper lotteries throughout the year. Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami are the daily lotteries conducted by the department. While, the bumper lotteries are organized on the occasion of Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Dussehra.