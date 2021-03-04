Kerala State Lottery Result for March 4: First Prize Winner of Karunya KN 358 Lottery to Take Home Rs 80 Lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department conducts the Karunya lottery on every Thursday and the result of the same is declared at 3 PM on the department’s official website, www.keralalotteryresult.net. There are a variety of prizes that you can win in Kerala Karunya KN 358 lottery on March 4. The price range of Karunya KN 358 lottery prizes starts from Rs 100 and goes up to Rs 80 Lakhs. There are multiple winners of all prizes except the first one, which is Rs 80 Lakhs.

Once the result is declared for Kerala Karunya KN 358 lottery, you can follow these steps to check it. All you need to make sure is that you have an active internet connection and your lottery ticket.

Step 1: Open any internet browser of choice and search for Kerala state lottery department’s official website, www.keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see a hyperlink that reads Kerala Lottery Result 04.03.2021 Karunya KN 358. Click on it

Step 3: The Kerala lottery result will open in a new window

Step 4: Match your ticket number with the winning numbers to know if you have won a prize or not

The draw for the March 4 Kerala lottery will take place at the Gorky Bhavan in Trivandrum. If your ticket number matches with any of the numbers mentioned, then you have won one of these prizes:

First Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

Second prize: Rs 10 Lakhs

Third prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fourth prize: Rs 5000

Fifth prize: Rs 1000

Sixth prize: Rs 500

Seventh prize: Rs 100

Consolation prize: Rs 8,000

If you have won any prize in Karunya KN 358 lottery, then make sure you keep these things in mind:

1. Visit the Kerala State Lottery Department office within 30 days of winning. There are three offices –one each in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikode District.

2. Ensure that you are carrying your winning Karunya KN 358 ticket and a valid photo identity proof to the lottery office.

3. Know that if your prize money falls in the tax bracket then, you will receive the sum only after tax deduction.

Meanwhile, Kerala Lottery Department conducts daily lotteries including Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami. Along with these special bumper lotteries are held on occasions of Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Dussehra.