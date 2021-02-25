Kerala State Lottery Result: Karunya KN 357 Lottery Result to be Declared at 3 PM, Check Details Here

The Kerala state lottery department organises seven daily lotteries throughout the week. The draw of each of these lotteries takes place at Gorky Bhavan in Trivandrum. On Thursday, February 25, the department will declare the result of Karunya KN 357 lottery at their official website, www.keralalotteryresult.net at 3 PM. The first prize winner of the Karunya KN 357 lottery will take home a sum of Rs 80 lakh. Other than that prize, there are multiple other prizes that the lottery ticket buyers can win. Here is a look at the list of prizes:

Second prize: Rs 10 Lakhs

Third prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fourth prize: Rs 5000

Fifth prize: Rs 1000

Sixth prize: Rs 500

Seventh prize: Rs 100

Consolation prize: Rs 8,000

Once the result is declared the lottery buyers can check the result by following these steps:

Step 1: Search for www.keralalotteryresult.net through any internet browser

Step 2: Look for a hyperlink that reads Kerala Lottery Result 25.02.2021 Karunya KN 357 on the website’s homepage and then click on it

Step 3: A new window will open where all the winning numbers for Karunya KN 357 lottery will be mentioned

Step 4: Match your ticket number with the winning numbers.

In case you have not won a prize, you can try your luck with other lotteries such as Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, and Pournami. Apart from these lotteries the department also organises other special bumper lotteries on the occasions of Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Dussehra.

If you are a winner of the Karunya KN 357 lottery, then make sure you visit the state lottery department office within 30 days of winning the prize. There are three Kerala state lottery department offices, one each in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikode District. Make sure you carry your winning ticket and a valid photo ID proof for verification purposes. This is needed so that no fraud takes place in the process of crediting money to the winners bank account. Those people who have won taxable prize money will get the money after tax deduction.