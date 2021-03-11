Kerala State Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 359 Lottery Result to be out at 3 PM

The Kerala State Lottery department conducts seven daily lotteries throughout the week. These lotteries include Pratheeksha, Sthree Sakthi, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami. Apart from this the state also organises bumper lotteries on the pious occasions of Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Dussehra. On Thursday, March 11, the Karunya Plus KN 359 lottery is being conducted. The result of which will be declared at 3 PM IST on the official Kerala state lottery department website, www.keralalotteryresult.net. The draw for the winning ticket numbers will take place at the Gorky Bhavan in Trivandrum.

If you are a winner of the lottery held on March 11, you will have to make sure that you report to the lottery office with the winning ticket and a valid photo ID proof within 30 days. There are three lottery offices across the state including one each in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikode District. Apart from that all winners of the Karunya Plus KN 359 must also remember that if their winning amount is such that it falls under the tax bracket, then tax will be deducted beforehand.

In case you are a winner of the March 11 Karunya Plus KN 359 lottery, then you would have won any of the following prizes:

First Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

Second prize: Rs 10 Lakhs

Third prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fourth prize: Rs 5000

Fifth prize: Rs 1000

Sixth prize: Rs 500

Seventh prize: Rs 100

Consolation prize: Rs 8,000

For checking the result of March 11 Karunya Plus KN 359 lottery, follow these steps:

Step 1: Search for www.keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Look for “Kerala Lottery Result 11.03.2021 Karunya Plus KN 359” on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: The result will open on a new page.

Step 4: Match your ticket number with the winning numbers.