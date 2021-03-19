Kerala State Lottery Result: Lottery Result at 3 PM; Winner to get Rs 80 lakh

The result for Friday, March 19, Nirmal NR-216 lottery will be declared at 3 PM on Kerala state lottery department’s official website, www.keralalotteryresult.net. The ticket draw to decide the lucky winners is held at the Gorky Bhavan in Trivandrum. The cost of one ticket of any of the daily lotteries held by the state is fixed at Rs 30.

Once the result is out, the owners of Nirmal NR-216 lottery ticket can check it by following these steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and log on to Kerala state lottery department’s official website, www.keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: On the homepage you will see a link pertaining to Kerala Lottery Result 19.03.2021 Nirmal NR-216. Click it.

Step 3: The result will open in a new window.

Step 4: Match your ticket number with the winning lottery ticket numbers.

If your ticket number is among the ones which have been mentioned in the winning list, then you have won any of the following prizes:

First prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

Second prize: Rs 10 Lakhs

Third prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fourth prize: Rs 5000

Fifth prize: Rs 1000

Sixth prize: Rs 500

Seventh prize: Rs 100

Consolation prize: Rs 8,000

Further, to claim the lottery prize, you will have to make sure that you report to the Kerala State Lottery department office within 30 days from March 19. Make sure you are carrying a valid identity proof and your winning ticket when you visit the office. There are three lottery offices in the state, one each in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikode District.

If you have not won any prize in today’s lottery, then you can try your luck in any of the daily lotteries held by the department. The daily lotteries include Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami. Apart from that bumper lotteries are organised on the occasions of Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Dussehra.