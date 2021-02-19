Kerala State Lottery Result: Nirmal NR-212 Lottery Result to be Declared at 3 PM; Check Here for More Details

The Kerala state lottery department will declare the results for Nirmal NR-212 lottery at 3 PM IST on Friday, February 19. The draw for the winning ticket numbers will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Trivandrum. Once the result is out, the buyers of Nirmal NR-212 lottery ticket can check it on the official website of the lottery department, www.keralalotteryresult.net. The Kerala Lottery department conducts seven daily lotteries throughout the week. The daily lotteries include Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami. Apart from that, bumper lotteries are organised on the occasions of Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Dussehra.

If you have purchased the Nirmal NR-212 lottery ticket, follow these steps to check the Kerala Lottery result:

Step 1: Go to any internet browser and search for www.keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be a hyperlink that reads Kerala Lottery Result 19.02.2021 Nirmal NR-212. Click on it

Step 3: You will be taken to a new window where all the winning numbers for Nirmal NR-212 lottery will be mentioned

Step 4: Match digits of winning numbers with your ticket to know if you have won any prize or not

If you are a prize winner of the Nirmal NR-212 lottery, make sure you keep a few important points in mind. Report to the Kerala Lottery Department office within 30 days from February 19. There are three functional offices, one each in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikode District. You can go to any one of them. Do not forget to carry your winning ticket and a valid photo ID proof with you.This is needed for verification purposes so that no fraud takes place. Tax will be deducted at source if the winning sum falls in the tac bracket.

The Kerala State Lottery Department offers a total of eight prizes on its daily lotteries. Here is a look at the prize list: