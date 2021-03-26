Kerala State Lottery Result: Nirmal NR-217 Result at 3 PM, Here's How to Check

The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the result for the Friday, March 26, Nirmal NR-217 lottery at 3 PM on its official website. The lucky draw to decide the winners of the lottery game is held at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Tickets for the Friday lottery game can be purchased from any lottery shop by paying Rs 40 for a single ticket. Ticket holders of the Nirmal NR-217 lottery can check their result by following the below mention steps once the result is out.

Step 1: Access the official website of the Kerala state lottery department using any internet browser or click on the link- www.keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: You will next have to click on a link about Kerala Lottery Result 26.03.2021 Nirmal NR-217, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After the click, the result will open in a new window.

Step 4: Match your ticket number with the winning lottery ticket numbers mentioned on the result displayed on the screen.

The lucky winners are awarded the following prizes:

First prize: Rs 70 Lakh

Second prize: Rs 10 Lakh

Third prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fourth prize: Rs 5000

Fifth prize: Rs 1000

Sixth prize: Rs 500

Seventh prize: Rs 100

Consolation prize: Rs 8,000

All the lucky winners of the above-mentioned prizes will have to claim the amount by reporting to the Kerala State Lottery department office within 30 days from the release of the result that is March 26.

Winners need to make sure that they carry a valid identity proof and winning ticket when they visit the office. They can report in any of three offices available in the state that is one each in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikode District.

The Kerala Lottery Department organises daily lotteries including Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami throughout the week. It also conducts bumper lotteries on the occasions of Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Dussehra. Tickets for the daily lotteries can be purchased for Rs 40 while one will have to pay between Rs 200 and Rs 300 for getting a bumper lottery ticket as it depends upon the prize amount.