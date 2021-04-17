​Kerala State Lottery: Result of Karunya KR-495 for Saturday, April 17 at 3 pm; Click Here for More Details

The Kerala State Lottery department rolls out seven weekly lotteries winners which are decided on the basis of lucky draws. Karunya KR is one of the weekly lotteries which is conducted every Saturday. The results of the Saturday, April 17 Karunya KR-495 lottery can be accessed by the ticket holders by visiting the official website of the lottery department at www.keralalotteryresult.net at 3 pm. The draws are held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Participants of the game can win and be eligible to claim the prize amount ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 80 lakh. Check the details below:

First prize: Rs 80 Lakh

Second prize: Rs 5 Lakh

Third prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fourth prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth prize: Rs 2,000

Sixth prize: Rs 1,000

Seventh prize: Rs 500

Eighth prize: Rs 100

Consolation prize: Rs 8,000

Those who have the tickets for the Karunya KR-495 lottery can check the details by following the below-mentioned process. To check the outcome, they need a good internet connection, a smartphone or computer and a lottery ticket.

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Kerala State Lottery Department at www.keralalotteryresult.net, post 3 pm

Step 2: Click on the hyperlink with the lottery name and number along with its draw date mentioned on the homepage

Step 3: After the click, the result of the Kerala Karunya K-495 will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Check if your ticket number is mentioned in the winning list or not

If any of the numbers in the list matches your ticket number, then you will be one of the lucky winners of the game and will have to report to the Kerala State Lottery Department within 30 days of the result declaration.

Do not forget to carry the lottery ticket and a valid photo identity proof with yourself as it will be required for the initiation of the verification process. After the authenticity of the winner will be proved, he/she will get the winning amount after the tax deduction, if applicable.

However, if you could not win the prizes this time, you can purchase the lottery ticket for any other weekly lottery like Karunya, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, and Pournami. The cost of a single ticket for any of these lotteries is Rs 40.

