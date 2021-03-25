Kerala State Lottery: Result of Karunya Plus KN 361 Lottery to be Out at 3 PM, Check Prizes

The Kerala State Lottery Department will declare the results of the Karunya plus KN 361 Lottery on March 25 at 3 pm. The Karunya lottery draw is rolled by the state lottery department every Thursday while for other days of the week different lottery games are organised. Those who have purchased the tickets for Thursday Kerala Lottery can check their results by visiting the official website of the lottery department after its declaration. The draw for the winning ticket numbers will be held at the Gorky Bhavan in Trivandrum.

The lottery games organised by the state lottery department throughout the week are Pratheeksha, Sthree Sakthi, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami. Bumper lotteries are also conducted by the lottery department at festive occasions like Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Dussehra.

For purchasing the weekly lotteries one will have to pay Rs 40 per ticket while the cost of the bumper lottery ranges from Rs 200 to Rs 300 depending on the prize amount.

Following steps can be followed by the ticket holders of the Karunya plus KN 361 Lottery to check the results of the same:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the lottery department using the internet browser or click on the link.

Step 2: Click on the “Kerala Lottery Result 25.03.2021 Karunya Plus KN 361” option mentioned on the homepage.

Step 3: The result of the lottery will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Cross-check if your ticket number is mentioned on the winning list or not.

Winners of the March 25 lottery will have to report to the lottery office within 30 days of the result declaration. They need to carry the winning ticket and a valid photo ID proof along with them.

There are three lottery offices present in the state, one each in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikode District and any one of them can be accessed by the winners as per their convenience.

The winning amount will be handed to the winners only after tax deductions if applicable. The prizes that can be won are provided below:

First Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

Second prize: Rs 10 Lakh

Third prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fourth prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth prize: Rs 1,000

Sixth prize: Rs 500

Seventh prize: Rs 100

Consolation prize: Rs 8,000