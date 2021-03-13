Kerala State Lottery Result on March 13 at keralalotteryresult.net: First Prize of Karunya KR 490 Rs 80 Lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department organises the Karunya lottery every Saturday. The draw of this lottery takes place at Gorky Bhavan in Trivandrum and the result of Kerala State Karunya Lottery is declared on lottery department’s official website, www.keralalotteryresult.net. On March 13, the department is conducting the Karunya KR 490 lottery. If you do not win a prize in today’s lottery on any other day of the week, the state Lottery Department organises seven different lotteries throughout the week and conducts special bumper lotteries on Dussehra, Christmas, Onam and Vishu.

Here is a look at the seven daily lotteries: Karunya, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, and Pournami.

If you have purchased a ticket for the March 13 Kerala State Karunya KR 490lottery, then you have a chance of winning any of the following prizes:

First Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

Second prize: Rs 10 Lakhs

Third prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fourth prize: Rs 5000

Fifth prize: Rs 1000

Sixth prize: Rs 500

Seventh prize: Rs 100

Consolation prize: Rs 8,000

In case you win a prize in the March 13Karunya KR 490 lottery, make sure you keep a track of these things:

Report to the Kerala State Lottery Department office within 30 days with the winning ticket and a valid photo identity proof.

There are three offices of the Kerala lottery department. You can report to any one of them. There is one office each in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki Districtand Thamarassery in Kozhikode District.

If you have won a prize that falls under the tax bracket,you will get the money after tax deduction.

To check the result of Saturday, March 13Karunya KR 490 lottery, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the Lottery website atwww.keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Click on the hyperlink that has the date and lottery name and number mentioned on the homepage

Step 3: Match the digits of winning numbers with your ticket.