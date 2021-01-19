Kerala State Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi-245 Lottery First Prize Winner to Take Home Rs 75 Lakh

The Kerala lottery department will declare the results for Sthree Sakthi-245 lottery on Tuesday, January 19 at 3 PM IST on the state lottery department’s official website keralalotteryresult.net. Each ticket issued by the Kerala lottery department is priced at Rs 30 and the maximum amount that one can win in any lottery organised by the department is Rs 75 Lakhs.

The lottery department conducts both, daily as well as special draws on different occasions. Bumper draws are organised by the department on auspicious days of Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Dussehra. As of now, there are three plus Taluk Lottery Offices that are functioning in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.

Once the results for Tuesday, January 19 Sthree Sakthi-245 are declared, the buyers can check it by following these steps:

Step 1: Log on to keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: On homepage, click on Kerala Lottery Result 19.01.2021 Sthree Sakthi-245

Step 3: Anew page will open with winning numbers in it

Step 4: Match your ticket number’s digits with the winning numbers

The winners of the 19.01.2021 Sthree Sakthi-245 lottery are eligible for getting the following prizes:

First prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

Second prize: Rs 10 Lakhs

Third prize: Rs 5000

Fourth prize: Rs 2000

Fifth prize: Rs 1000

Sixth prize: Rs 500

Seventh prize: Rs 200

Eighth prize: Rs 100

Consolation prize: Rs 8000

To claim any of the above mentioned prizes, the winner of the 19.01.2021 Sthree Sakthi-245 lottery will mandatorily have to visit the Kerala State Lottery Department office within 30 days. The winner must ensure that they carry the winning ticket and a valid identity proof while visiting the department office. Once the verification process is complete, money will be credited to the winner’s account.