Kerala State Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi-245 Lottery First Prize Winner to Take Home Rs 75 Lakh
- Last Updated: January 19, 2021, 12:13 IST
The Kerala lottery department will declare the results for Sthree Sakthi-245 lottery on Tuesday, January 19 at 3 PM IST on the state lottery department’s official website keralalotteryresult.net. Each ticket issued by the Kerala lottery department is priced at Rs 30 and the maximum amount that one can win in any lottery organised by the department is Rs 75 Lakhs.
The lottery department conducts both, daily as well as special draws on different occasions. Bumper draws are organised by the department on auspicious days of Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Dussehra. As of now, there are three plus Taluk Lottery Offices that are functioning in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.
Once the results for Tuesday, January 19 Sthree Sakthi-245 are declared, the buyers can check it by following these steps:
Step 1: Log on to keralalotteryresult.net
Step 2: On homepage, click on Kerala Lottery Result 19.01.2021 Sthree Sakthi-245
Step 3: Anew page will open with winning numbers in it
Step 4: Match your ticket number’s digits with the winning numbers
The winners of the 19.01.2021 Sthree Sakthi-245 lottery are eligible for getting the following prizes:
- First prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
- Second prize: Rs 10 Lakhs
- Third prize: Rs 5000
- Fourth prize: Rs 2000
- Fifth prize: Rs 1000
- Sixth prize: Rs 500
- Seventh prize: Rs 200
- Eighth prize: Rs 100
- Consolation prize: Rs 8000