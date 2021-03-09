Kerala State Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 251 lottery Result to be Out at 3 PM

The Kerala state lottery department will conduct the lottery draw for Sthree Sakthi SS 251 on Tuesday, March 9. All those who have purchased the ticket for this lottery must visit the Kerala state lottery department’s official website www.keralalotteryresult.net to check the result. Everyday, the department declares the result at 3 PM. For checking the result you only require two things, first is an active internet connection and the second is your lottery ticket number.

To check the result of March 9 Sthree Sakthi SS 251 lottery, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to any internet browser and search for official Kerala state lottery department website, www.keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will see a hyperlink that reads, “Kerala Lottery Result 09.03.2021 Sthree Sakthi SS 251”

Step 3: In a new window, the result of 09.03.2021 Sthree Sakthi SS 251 will open

Step 4: Match your ticket number to know if your have won a prize or not

If you have won a prize, then you must ensure that you report to the Kerala Lottery Department office with a valid identity proof and your winning ticket within 30 days from March 9. There are threeoffices, one each in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikode District.

All winners of Sthree Sakthi SS 251 lottery must know that if they have won a prize which falls under the tax bracket, then they will only get the amount after tax deduction.

The Kerala State Lottery Department will conduct the lottery draw of Sthree Sakthi SS 251 at the Gorky Bhavan in Trivandrum. The lucky winners of the lottery will have a chance of taking home any of the following prizes:

First Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

Second prize: Rs 10 Lakhs

Third prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fourth prize: Rs 5000

Fifth prize: Rs 1000

Sixth prize: Rs 500

Seventh prize: Rs 100

Consolation prize: Rs 8,000

If you had purchased the ticket, but did not get any prize, then you can try your luck on some other day of the week as well. The Kerala Lottery Department organises daily lotteries, namely Pratheeksha, Sthree Sakthi, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami. Apart from the daily lotteries, the department also conducts special lotteries on the auspicious occasions of Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Dussehra.