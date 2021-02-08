Kerala State Lottery Result: Win Win W-602 Lottery Result to be Declared at 3pm, Details at keralalotteryresult.net

The Kerala State Lottery Department will declare the results for Win Win W-602 lottery on Monday, February 8. Those who have purchased tickets of the lottery must visit the official website www.keralalotteryresult.net at 3 PM IST. The first prize winner of the Kerala Win Win W-602 lottery will take home a whopping sum of Rs 75 Lakhs. The people who are winners of any of the lottery prizes will have to report to any of the Kerala Lottery Department offices with their winning ticket and a valid photo ID proof. Currently, there are three functional offices in the state, includingone each in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikode District.

The ticket and photo ID are for the purpose of verification of the winner. The winning amount will only be credited to the person’s account once all verifications are done. There are several prizes in the Win Win W-602 lottery which you can take home if you have missed the first prize. Here is a look at the prize list:

Second prize: Rs 10 Lakhs

Third prize: Rs 5000

Fourth prize: Rs 2000

Fifth prize: Rs 1000

Sixth prize: Rs 500

Seventh prize: Rs 200

Eighth prize: Rs 100

Consolation prize: Rs 8000

Step 1: Search for www.keralalotteryresult.net through any search engine

Step 2: On homepage of the website, click on Kerala Lottery Result 08.02.2021 Win Win W-602

Step 3: New window will open in which winning numbers of the 08.02.2021 Win Win W-602 lottery will be mentioned

Step 4: Match digits of winning numbers with digits on your ticket

Do not get disheartened if you have not won a prize in the Win Win lottery. The state organises daily lotteries as well as bumper lotteries throughout the year.The daily lotteries include, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami. The bumper lotteries on the other handare organised on the occasion of Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Dussehra.