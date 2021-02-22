Kerala State Lottery: Win Win W-604 Result to be Out Today at 3 PM; Winner Will Collect Rs 75 lakh

On Monday, February 22, the Kerala State Lottery Department will declare the results of the Win Win W-604 lottery at 3 pm. To check the results, people with the Win Win W-604 lottery tickets are required to visit the official website of the State lottery department at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/. A massive amount of Rs 75 lakh will be awarded to the first prize winner while a sum of Rs 5 lakh will be taken home by the second prize winner of the Win Win W-604 lottery.

The State lottery department also gives several other prizes other than the first and second prize there for if you missed the chance to win them do not lose hope. Here are the details regarding other winning amounts:

First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

Second Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 1000

Seventh Prize: Rs 500

Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Ticket holders of the Win Win W-604 lottery can follow the below-mentioned process to check the result and know if their luck have favoured them for the day or not:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the State lottery department by clicking on the link- https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

Step 2: Click on the Kerala Lottery Result 22.02.2021 Win Win W-604 option available on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: Upon clicking on the option a new page will open with the results displayed on it.

Step 4: At last match the number mentioned on your ticket with that of the web page to make sure if you are one of the lucky winners or not.

Within 30 days of the declaration of the result, the winners will have to report to any of the Kerala Lottery Department offices with their ticket and a valid photo ID proof for verification purpose. There are three functional offices including one each in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikode District, the winning ticket holders can approach any one of them.

The winning amount will only be given to the winners by the State lottery department after the verification process is completed successfully.

The state organises daily lotteries as well as bumper lotteries throughout the year therefore those who missed the chance to win this time can try their luck for the other days. The daily lotteries conducted by the department include Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami whereas, the bumper lotteries are organised on the occasion of Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Dussehra.