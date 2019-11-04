Kerala State Transport Staff Union Calls for 24-hour Strike on Monday

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to go on a 24-hour strike on Monday following a series of issues and demands. Meanwhile, the KSRTC management and Labour Commissioner has issued a stern warning to bring in 'dies non' if the employees fail to report at work.

The INTUC-affiliated Transport Democratic Federation (TDF) took a call on holding a strike in order to support the demands of workers. The demands include monthly salary getting credited on a timely basis, pay revision, paying out the pending allowances and introducing new buses, reports The Hindu.

The KSRTC management and Labour Commissioner had organised a meeting with the TDF leaders on Friday to convince them for not holding the strike but they failed.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, TDF Union President Thampanoor Ravi said, "Our demands also include the introduction of a health insurance scheme for the staff, implement the driver-cum-conductor system in long haul night services, allotment of ETM (Electronic Ticketing Machines), hike in wages of empanelled employees and recruitment of more staff."

On the other hand, the KSRTC management and Labour Commissioner has said that they will be clearing off the dues by the end of this month.

"Such strikes will only hamper revival measures being adopted and cut down revenue collection. We'll pay all the pending dues this month itself," an official from KSRTC was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.