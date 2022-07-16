The Kerala government issued special alerts to five districts on Friday, a day after the southern state reported the country’s first case of Monkeypox. The case was confirmed through the testing of the samples of the symptomatic person at the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

State Health Minister Veena George said special alert has been issued to the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam.

The patient zero was in the Sharjah-Thiruvananthapuram Indigo flight that landed in Kerala on July 12. The co-passengers of the infected person are from these 5 districts.

The minister said the health workers have the flight list and are in contact with the people who are at high risk. The flight in which the infected person traveled had 164 passengers and 6 cabin crew members on board. The minister also added that the 11 people who were sitting close to the patient are now in the primary contact list.

“Passengers who have travelled in this flight should conduct self-monitoring and report to the health officials if they develop any symptoms of virus infection in 21 days. As the phone numbers of many are not available, they are being traced with the help of the police”, George said in a statement.

Along with the people present in the flight, the parents of the patient, an auto driver, a taxi driver and the dermatologist of a private hospital where the infected person sought the treatment are also in the primary contact list. The list also included the immigration clearance officers and the staff who handled the patient’s baggage at the airport.

In wake of the Monkeypox case reported in Kerala, the government of the neighboring state, Tamil Nadu have also ramped up their safety measures.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday said that they are monitoring the State borders at 13 different checkpoints.

“We have started to monitor the state’s borders with Kerala at 13 checkpoints. We’re already conducting mass fever screening camps and we have also attached the monkeypox screening to it. If anyone is found with symptoms they will be monitored,” said the health minister.

“Two percent of passengers are checked randomly at Chennai airport. 30-40 International flights with 5,000-9,000 passengers come daily. In last 14 days, we received 531 flights with 1,00,153 passengers. 39 passengers had Covid and they’re home quarantined. No monkeypox cases found in the state,” the minister added.

The minister also mentioned that the State government has requested the central government to give permission for a testing centre.

“We’ve requested Centre to give permission for testing centre for monkeypox. We hope Centre will give permission for Chennai testing centre. At Rajiv Gandhi Govt Hospital, we’ve started a separate ward for monkeypox patients with 10-15 beds as a precautionary step,” the minister said.

