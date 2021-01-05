Kerala Sthree Sakthi-243 Lottery Result Declared at keralalotteryresult.net

The Kerala lottery department has announced the results of Sthree Sakthi-243 lottery on Tuesday, January 5. The declared results for Sthree Sakthi-243 lottery can be checked at the Kerala lottery department’s official website keralalotteryresult.net. One lucky winner of the lottery has taken home a sum of Rs 75 Lakhs.

The buyers of the Sthree Sakthi-243 lottery can check the final results by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit at keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will see an option that reads ‘Kerala Lottery Result 05.01.2021 Sthree Sakthi-243’. Click on this option

Step 3: A new page consisting of the result will open. Match the winning tickets’ digits with your ticket to find out if you have won the lottery or not.

There are several other prizes that a person can win if he or she has not won the first prize worth Rs 75 Lakhs. The second prize is worth Rs 10 Lakhs and third prize is of Rs 5000. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

The first prize winner is ticket number SE-648142, while the second prize is begged by number SL-169554. Third prize winners are ticket number ending 9851, 2051, 2610, 3683, 5690, 1620, 7503, 9455, 5562, 2235, 3923, 2257, 1370, 0623, 6564, 2860, 8779, 3825. The consolation price has been grabbed by ticket number SA-648142, SB-648142, SC-648142, SD-648142, SF-648142, SG-648142, SH-648142, SJ-648142, SK-648142, SL-648142, SM-648142.

Winners of these prizes must know a few important points about claiming the money. Here is a look at them:

Report to the lottery office with the winning 05.01.2021 Sthree Sakthi-243 ticket within 30 days of the declaration of the result. Ensure that you carry a valid identity proof to the office.

If the prize money falls in the tax bracket, then the tax will be deducted at source. If the amount is not taxable, then the complete sum will be credited to your account after the verification is done. The Kerala state government also organises bumper draws on occasions of Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Dussehra. Apart from these, the department also conducts daily lotteries seven days a week.