Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery Results For May 11 Deferred Due to Complete Lockdown in State

Kerala State Lottery department has postponed the results for Tuesday’s Sthree Sakthi lottery tickets. The official website that announces the results daily: www.keralalotteryresult.net/ has mentioned that the results for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday have been postponed. Hence, this week’s Akshaya and Karunya Plus results have also been postponed considering the surge in coronavirus cases in the state and its subsequent lockdown.

The state is under a complete lockdown till May 16. The Kerala government announced complete lockdown from May 8 after the state reported one of the highest single day cases of Covid. The result for Kerala Lottery Karunya-499 that was scheduled to come out on May 15 also remains cancelled.

Meanwhile, Kerala registered a dip in new COVID-19 cases on Monday when it registered 27,487 cases, in response to the dip in testing over the weekend, when 99,748 samples were tested in 24 hours. The average test positivity rate in the state stood at 27.56% on Monday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here