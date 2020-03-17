Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-201 Result Announced. Here's the Winner

The result of Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-201 was declared today at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The winner of the first prize of Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery gets cash prize worth Rs 75 lakh. The reward money for second and third prize are Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,000, respectively. On the other hand, the winner of the consolation prize gets Rs 8,000.

Ticket number SB 897789 emerged as the first prize winner, while the second prize went to SF 387111. In the Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-200, ticket number SY 710485 got the first prize, while ticket number SY 626005 won the second prize.

Single ticket of Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery cost Rs 30, while the whole ticket book comes at a price of Rs 750.

You can claim the prize money of less than Rs 5,000 from any lottery shop in Kerala by just furnishing the ticket. But, if the prize money is more than Rs 5,000, you will have to get it from any bank or government lottery office by showing any valid ID proof and surrendering your ticket.

Kerala State Lottery was set up in 1967 after the state government banned all private lotteries. The lottery results are announced daily for different lotteries. Kerala State Lottery also organises four bumper lotteries - Christmas, Onam, Vishu, and Pooja/Dussehra. Apart from all this, two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper, take place every year. It is one of the biggest revenue sources of the Kerala government.

