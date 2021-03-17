Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-252: Results to be Declared at 3 pm; Here’s the List of Prize Money that One Can Win

Kerala State lottery department will declare the Tuesday lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-252 draw result at 3 pm. Kerala Sthree Sakthi lottery draw is conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram every Tuesday. The results are also made available on the official website of the state lottery department at www.keralalotteryresult.net. Those having a ticket to the Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-252 can check their result by matching their numbers with those on the winning list. Here’s how one can check the Kerala Tuesday lottery draw result

Steps to check Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-252 draw result

Step 1. To check the Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-252 result, visit the homepage of the State Lottery Department at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/.

Step 2. Next, click on the tab for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 16.03.2021 Sthree Sakthi SS-252’

Step 3. The lottery result will be displayed on a new page

Step 4. Search for your Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-252 ticket number in the winning list.

Those whose lottery ticket number is mentioned on the winning list will get a chance to win multiple prizes. The first lucky winner will get a whopping amount of Rs 70 lakh, while the second winner will get Rs 10 lakh and the third prize is Rs 5 lakhs. Here is the list of prizes that the winners can get:

First Prize- Rs 70 lakhsSecond Prize- Rs 10 lakhsThird Prize- Rs 1 lakhFourth Prize- Rs 5,000Fifth Prize- Rs 1,000Sixth Prize- Rs 500Seventh Prize- Rs 100Consolation Prize- Rs 8,000

The prize money of up to Rs 1 lakh can be claimed from district lottery offices while the amount between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 20 lakh can be claimed from the office of the deputy director of the Kerala State Lottery Department. However, if the prize money is more than Rs 20 lakhs than it can be claimed from the director of the State lottery department only. The winners must complete the verification process successfully to get the prize money. The winning amount is subjected to a tax deduction according to the state government norms.

Apart from this, the Kerala state lottery department conducts a lottery draw every day of the week as well as four festival bumper draw. One can try their luck in other daily lotteries draw named Nirmal, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami.

