Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-256 Results Today at 3 pm; Check details here

Kerala State lottery department conducts seven weekly lotteries. Every Tuesday, the lottery department rolls out the Sthree Sakthi lottery. Winners of these lotteries are decided on the basis of lucky draws which are held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Ticket holders of the Tuesday, April 13 Sthree Sakthi SS 256 lottery can check the results of the same by visiting the official website at www.keralalotteryresult.net at 3 pm.

Kerala Lottery Result: Steps to check

The results can be checked by following the below-mentioned process:

Step 1: Use your mobile phone, laptop or computer with a good internet connection to go to the official website of the lottery department at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/.

Step 2: The homepage of the lottery department will open. From there you will have to click on the option ‘Kerala Lottery Result 13.04.2021 Sthree Sakthi SS-256’.

Step 3: The result of the Tuesday Kerala lottery will be displayed on a new page.

Step 4: Look for your Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-256 ticket number in the result. If it matches with any of the winning numbers, you will be able to claim the winning amount.

The lucky winners of the lottery will get multiple prizes ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 75 lakhs. Check the list of prizes that the winners can get here:

First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh

Third Prize: Rs 5,000

Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 500

Seventh Prize: Rs 200

Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Those who are winning any of the above-mentioned prizes will have to claim the amount from the concerned department within 30 days of the declaration of the result that is April 13. The winners will have to complete the verification process to get the prize money by submitting their lottery ticket along with a valid ID proof. As the prize money is subjected to tax deduction therefore it will be awarded only after proper deductions if applicable.

The other weekly lottery conducted by the Kerala state lottery department includes Nirmal, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami. The lottery department also rolls out four festival bumper draws. The ticket of the weekly lotteries costs Rs 40 per ticket while bumper lottery tickets are worth Rs 200 to Rs 300.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here