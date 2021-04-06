Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-256: Results Today; Here’s How You Can Check

Kerala State lottery department will be conducting the Tuesday lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-256 draw at 3 pm today on April 6. The lottery draw will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram and the results will beuploaded on the official website of the state lottery department at www.keralalotteryresult.net. Those having a ticket to the Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-256 can match their numbers with those on the result and check if they have won or not.

Here are the simple and easy steps to check the Kerala Tuesday Sthree Sakthi SS-256lottery draw result:

Step 1: Go to the search bar of any internet browser and type https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/ to check the Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-256 result

Step 2: You will be redirected to the homepage of the state lottery department where you have to click on the tab for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 06.04.2021 Sthree Sakthi SS-256’

Step 3: The Kerala Tuesday lottery result will be displayed on a new page

Step 4: Search for your Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-256 ticket number in the result

The lucky winners of Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-256 will get multiple prizes. The first prize is Rs 70 lakh, while the second prize is Rs 10 lakh and the third prize is Rs 5 lakhs. Check the list of prizes that the winners can get:

First Prize – Rs 70 lakhs

Second Prize – Rs 10 lakhs

Third Prize – Rs 1 lakh

Fourth Prize – Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize – Rs 1,000

Sixth Prize- Rs 500

Seventh Prize – Rs 100

Consolation Prize – Rs 8,000

Those winning any of the abovementioned prizes in Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-256 will have to claim it from the concerned department within 30 days of the declaration of the result. The winners will have to complete the verification process to get the prize money. The prize money is subjected to a tax deduction as per the state government norms.

The Kerala state lottery department also holds six other lotteries draw on every day of the week and four festival bumper draw. One can try their luck in other lotteries draw named Nirmal, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami.