Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-257: Winners for April 20 to be Declared at 3 pm; Here’s How You Can Check

Kerala State lottery department will be conducting the Tuesday lottery draw Sthree Sakthi SS-257 today on April 20 at 3 pm. The lottery draw is conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram every Tuesday. The results are also published on the official website of the state lottery department at www.keralalotteryresult.net. The ticket holders of Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-257 can check the result by matching their ticket numbers.

Here are the simple and easy steps to check the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-257Tuesday lottery draw result:

Step 1:To check the Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-257 result, go to the search bar of any internet browser and type https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

Step 2: Next, click on the tab for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 20.04.2021 Sthree Sakthi SS-257’

Step 3: The Kerala Tuesday lottery result will be displayed on the next page

Step 4: Search for your Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-257 ticket number and check whether you have won or not

There are multiple prizes for Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-257 winners. The maximum prize is Rs 70 lakh, while the minimum prize money that a winner can get is Rs 100. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. Check the list of prizes that the Kerala Sthree Sakthi ticket holder can win:

First Prize – Rs 70 lakhs

Second Prize – Rs 10 lakhs

Third Prize – Rs 1 lakh

Fourth Prize – Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize – Rs 1,000

Sixth Prize – Rs 500

Seventh Prize – Rs 100

Consolation Prize – Rs 8,000

Once the result for Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-257 is declared, winners will have to claim it from the concerned department within 30 days. They will have to complete the verification process to get the prize money. The prize money is subjected to tax deduction, as per the state government norms.

The Kerala state lottery department rolls out seven lotteries draw every day of the week and four festival bumper draw. One can also participate in other lotteries draw named Nirmal, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami.

