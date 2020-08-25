Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-224 Lottery Results to be Declared Today, Check at keralalotteries.com

The Kerala State lottery department will announce the result of Sthree Sakthi SS-224 Lottery today. The first prize of the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-224 Lottery is Rs 75 lakh. The second and third prizes will fetch Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,000. On the other hand, the consolation prize winners will get Rs 8,000.

Those who have bought Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-224 Lottery tickets will be able to check their results on the official website of the Kerala State lottery department at keralalotteries.com.

How to check Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-224 Lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official website at www.keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the link for Lottery Result

Step 3: Select Sthree Sakthi SS-224 Lottery for August 25

Step 4: Match your ticket number with the numbers present in the result PDF

If your ticket number is there in the result, just find out which prize you have won. Apart from big prizes, the lottery also offers prizes of small amount.

Those who have won prize worth less than Rs 5,000 can claim their money from any lottery shop in the state by just showing the ticket. If the prize money is more than Rs 5,000, then winner will have to furnish the ticket and a valid ID proof at the government lottery office or bank to receive the amount. Winners are advised to claim the prize money within 30 days after the declaration of results.

A single ticket of Sthree Sakthi SS-224 Lottery costs Rs 40 and the whole book comes at a price of Rs 750.