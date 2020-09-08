Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-226 Weekly Lottery Results Declared, Check Winners at keralalotteries.com

The Kerala State lottery department has announced the weekly lottery result for Tuesday at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize of the lottery is priced at Rs 75 lakh, while the second and third prizes are worth Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,000, respectively. Meanwhile, a few winners also received the consolation prize winners worth Rs 8,000.

All those who have purchased the lottery tickets can check the results on the official website of the Kerala State lottery department at http://www.keralalotteries.com/.

How to check Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-226 Lottery results

Step 1: Visit the official website at www.keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the link for Lottery Result

Step 3: Select Sthree Sakthi SS-226 Lottery

Step 4: Match your ticket number with the numbers present in the result

Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-226 Lottery results

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakhs: SY-184508

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh: SU-445846

3rd prize: Rs 5,000: Ticket number 6009, 4618, 5179, 9048, 6606, 5662, 1499, 5166, 0383, 1869, 3859, 5445, 4564, 0513, 6377, 7296, 9927, 9544

Consolation prize: Rs 8,000: SN-184508, SO-184508, SP-184508, SR-184508, SS-184508, ST-184508, SU-184508, SV-184508, SW-184508, SX-184508, SZ-184508

It is to be noted that buying a single ticket of Sthree Sakthi SS-226 Lottery costs Rs 40, while the whole book comes at just Rs 750.

The winners who have won a price less than Rs 5,000 can claim their money from any lottery shop in the state. Meanwhile, those whose prize money is prized above 5,000 will have to verify their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala government Gazette and surrender their tickets within 30 days.