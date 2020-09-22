Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-228 Lottery Results to be Declared Today; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 75 lakh

The Kerala State Lottery department is going to release the results of Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-228 lottery today. Those who have bought the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-228 lottery tickets will be able to check their results on the official website of the Kerala lottery department at https://www.

The first prize of Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-228 lottery is Rs 75 lakh, while the second and third prizes are Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,000. The winners of consolation prize of Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-228 lottery will get Rs 8,000.

How to check Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-228 lottery results

Step 1: Go to keralalotteries.com

Step 2: On homepage, click on the option of results

Step 3: Click on Sthree Sakthi SS-228

Step 4: Check if your ticket number is in the result

Apart from big prizes, ticket buyers can win small amounts. Those who win fourth, fifth and sixth prizes will receive Rs 2000, Rs 1,000 and Rs 500. The seventh and eighth prizes will fetch Rs 200 and Rs 100.

Winners will have to claim the winning amount within 30 days of the declaration of results. If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, in that case people can get their amount by simply furnishing their lottery ticket at any lottery shop in the state. On the other hand, if the winning amount is more than Rs 5,000, then one will have to go to a bank or government lottery office and provide ticket and a valid ID proof to claim the prize money.

A single ticket of the Kerala lottery costs Rs 40, while the whole book is priced at Rs 750. Besides weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery department arranges bumper draws - Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Dussehra. Two seasonal jackpots are also organised in monsoon and summer season.

Recently, the lottery department held draw for Thiruvonam bumper BR-75 Kerala lottery, in which first prize winner got Rs 12 crore and second prize winners received Rs 1 crore each.