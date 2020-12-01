Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-238 Lottery Results Declared Today; Here is How to Check

The results of Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-238 lottery was declared today by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-238 lottery results is available at keralalotteryresult.net. The lottery department holds a draw for weekly lotteries on alternate days. Those who want to try their luck can buy tickets for the Kerala lottery. A single ticket costs Rs 40, while the whole book comes at a price of Rs 750.

The first prize of Sthree Sakthi SS-238 lottery is worth Rs 75 lakh. Winners of the second and third prizes will take home Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,000. The fourth and fifth prizes of the lottery are of Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000. The consolation prize of Sthree Sakthi SS-238 lottery fetches Rs 8,000.

How to check Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-238 lottery results

Step 1: Open the search engine of your choice, enter the name of the official website keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Look for Sthree Sakthi Lottery Result SS-238

Step 3: Click on that link

Step 4: You can see result

Step 5: Check if your ticket number is there on the result

On top of the result, the ticket number of the first prize will be mentioned, and below that numbers of the consolation prize will appear. Then, below the consolation prize, ticket numbers of second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prizes will be mentioned.

Those who win should note that they will have to claim the prize within 30 days of declaration of the results. If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, it can be received from any lottery shop in the state. On the other hand, if the prize money is more than Rs 5,000, it has to be claimed by visiting a bank or government lottery shop. There they will have to surrender their lottery ticket and furnish a valid ID proof for identification.

The prize money will be disbursed after tax deduction if the winning amount falls in the tax bracket.