Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-240 Lottery Declared at keralalotteryresult.net; First Prize Winner Gets Rs 75 Lakh

Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-240 lottery results have been announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Those who bought the tickets of Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-240 lottery can check their results at keralalotteryresult.net.

Winner of the first prize of the Sthree Sakthi SS-240 lottery has received Rs 75 lakh, while that of the second prize bagged Rs 10 lakh. The third and fourth prizes of the lottery have fetched Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000. The fifth, sixth and seventh prize got Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 200, respectively. Those who have won consolation prizes got Rs 8,000.

Ticket number SV-647444 has won the first prize, while ticket number SZ-716320 has bagged the second prize. The third prize has gone to ticket numbers: 1923, 2078, 2370, 2375, 3356, 4156, 4267, 4320, 7408, 7616, 8011, 8404, 8870, 9234, 9422, 9431, 9523 and 9875.

The Kerala lottery department conducts draws for a weekly lottery on alternate days of the week. Last week, it held the draws for Kerala Nirmal NR-202 lottery and Kerala Akshaya AK-475 lottery.

How to check Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-240 lottery results

Step 1: Visit at keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Click on the link for Sthree Sakthi SS-240 lottery

Step 3: Keep your lottery ticket handy to check result

Step 4: Match your ticket numbers with numbers given on the result

A single ticket of Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi is priced at Rs 40, while the whole book costs Rs 750. Those who want to buy it can take it from any lottery shop in Kerala. Those who win have to claim the prize money within 30 days of the declaration of the results.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, it can be received from any lottery shop in the state by simply furnishing the lottery ticket. In case the winning amount is more than Rs 5,000, it has to be claimed from the Kerala State Lottery Department Office.

For getting prize money up to Rs 1 lakh, winners will have to go to district lottery office, while to claim the amount between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, they will be required to visit the office of deputy director of the Kerala lottery department. The prize money more than Rs 20 lakh will be disbursed by the office of the director of the lottery department.