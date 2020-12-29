Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-242 Lottery Results to be Declared at 3pm Today; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 75 Lakh

Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-242 Lottery results will be announced today by the Kerala State Lottery Department at 3 pm. The result of the Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-242 can be checked at keralalotteryresult.net.

Winner of the first prize of the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-242 Lottery will receive Rs 75 lakh. The second and third prizes of the lottery are worth Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,000. The consolation prize fetches Rs 8,000. The fourth, fifth and sixth prizes of the lottery are of Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000 and Rs 500.

How to check Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-242 Lottery results

Step 1: On Google, enter the url, keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Click on the link for Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-242

Step 3: Following which, you will be directed to a new page where result will appear

Step 4: Check if your ticket number is there on the result

Prize money up to Rs 5,000 can be claimed from any lottery shop in the state. On the other hand, for the amount of more than Rs 5,000, winners will have to visit the office of the Kerala State Lottery Department. If the amount is less than Rs 1 lakh, then it can be received from any district lottery office. The prize money between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 20 lakh can be claimed from the office of deputy director of the lottery department. In case the amount is more than Rs 20 lakh, then winners will have to go to the office of the director of the lottery department.

Winners should claim the prize money within 30 days of the announcement of results.

Those who want to try their luck can purchase Kerala lottery tickets from any lottery shop in the state. A single ticket of the Kerala lottery costs Rs 40, while the whole book can be bought at Rs 750.

The lottery department holds bumper draws, apart from weekly lotteries.