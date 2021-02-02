Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-246 Lottery Results Declared, First Prize Winner Gets Rs 75 Lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department has released the results of 'Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-246' lottery. If you have purchased the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-246 ticket, then you can check results at keralalotteryresult.net.

The lucky first prize winner of this lottery, ST 361776, has receives a lump sum of Rs 75 lakh to take home. The second prize is worth Rs 10,00,000 is grabbed byST 330754, followed by the third prize winner (0188, 0206, 0276, 0593, 1434, 1720, 3260, 3299, 4143, 4151, 4477, 5213, 5366, 5707, 6700, 7048, 7686, 9293)who all getRs 5,000 each.

The winners of the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth prize are entitled to Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100 respectively. You can also win a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000.

You can follow the below-mentioned steps to check if you are on the list of the lucky winners:

Step 1: Visit at keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: On the home page, look for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 02.02.2021 Sthree Sakthi SS-246’ option available on the website and click on it

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen displaying the Kerala State Lottery results. It will show a category-wise list of all the prize winners

Step 4: Match the digits of your lottery ticket number with those mentioned in the list. If your number corresponds, it means you are a lucky winner.

There are a few important things to remember while checking the results. If you win any prize in the lottery then you are required to visit the Kerala State Lottery Department office. Winners must present the winning ticket at the lottery department’s office to claim the prize money. They should submit the same with name, address and signature on the back of the ticket. It is also mandatory to carry a valid ID proof like Aadhaar Card, driving license, PAN Card and passport to the department. The validation period is only for 30 days from the date of declaration of the result. Therefore, one must claim their winning amount before or within the period. The concerned authorities will verify for authenticity after which, the winner can take the winning amount home. You also need to know that the prize money will be disbursed to you only after the deduction of taxes.

Kerala State Lottery Department rolls one lottery for each day of the week. Currently, the lottery department announces seven weekly lotteries namely Win-Win, Dhanasree, Pournami, Akshaya, Karunya Plus (formerly called Pratheeksha), Karunya and Bhagyanidhi.