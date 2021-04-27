Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS 258 Lottery Result for April 27 Declared, Here’s How You Can Check

Kerala State Lottery Department will declare the result for Tuesday lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 258 today at 3 pm. The Sthree Sakthi lottery is conducted every Tuesday at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The results of the same are also published on the state lottery department’s official website at www.keralalotteryresult.net. Those who have bought tickets for the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS 258 lottery can check the result by using their ticket number. Here’s how you can check the Kerala lottery Tuesday result for April 27.

Steps to check Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS 258 lottery draw result

Step 1: Go to the search bar of any internet browser and type the official website address https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 27.04.2021 Sthree Sakthi SS 258’

Step 3: The result will be displayed in pdf

Step 4: Match your Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS 258 lottery ticket number with the winning numbers

The Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS 258 winners will get a maximum cash prize of up to Rs 75 lakh. The minimum prize is Rs 100 in the Kerala Tuesday lottery result. Here is the list of prizes that you can get if you win Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS 258 lottery:

First Prize- Rs 70 lakhs

Second Prize- Rs 10 lakhs

Third Prize- Rs 5,000

Fourth Prize- Rs 2,000

Fifth Prize- Rs 1000

Sixth Prize- Rs 500

Seventh Prize- Rs 200

Eighth Prize- Rs 100

Consolation Prize- Rs 8,000

The winners of the Kerala Tuesday lottery will have to submit their tickets to the state lottery department within 30 days after the result is declared. Later, a verification process will be carried out by the concerned department. Winners will get the prize money after-tax deduction as per the state government rule.

The Kerala state lottery department rolls out a total of seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries. One can try their luck in other lotteries including Nirmal, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami.

