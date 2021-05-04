india

Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS 259 Lottery Result For May 4 Postponed Due to Lockdown

Screenshot of Kerala Lottery website

The Kerala government on Monday has imposed a night curfew between 9 PM and 5 AM. Only essential services have been exempted from the curfew

Kerala State Lottery Department has postponed the result for Sthree Sakthi SS 259 on May 4 due to lockdown. A message on its official website https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/ , said: “Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS 259 Lottery Result For May 4 Postponed Due to Lockdown".

The Kerala government on Monday has imposed a night curfew between 9 PM and 5 AM. Only essential services have been exempted from the curfew. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that strict restrictions will be in place from May 4 to9 in the state. However, he categorically stated that only shops selling essential commodities would be allowed to operate during May 4 to 9 and said that the door delivery of goods should be encouraged in order to avoid contact with people.

first published:May 04, 2021, 13:59 IST