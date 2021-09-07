Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-277 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 7

Kerala lottery department will soon start announcing result for Sthree Sakthi SS-277 lottery on September 7. The ticket-owner who wins the first prize in the lucky draw will receive Rs 75 lakh. The consolation prize winner of Sthree Sakthi SS-277 will win Rs8,000. The first runner-up and second runner-up will win Rs5 lakh and Rs1 lakh respectively.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for 07.9.2021 Lottery is ending with:

6427 6472 6247 6274

6742 6724 4627 4672

4267 4276 4762 4726

2647 2674 2467 2476

2764 2746 7642 7624

7462 7426 7264 7246

Follow these four simple steps to check if you are one of the winners of today’s lucky draw:

Step 1: With the help of your smartphone or personal computer access the official website of the Kerala lottery department

Step 2: The homepage of the lottery website will feature a link that will read, “Kerala Lottery Result 07.09.2021 Sthree Sakthi SS-277.”

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage that would show the list of winning ticket numbers for today’s Sthree Sakthi SS-277 lottery winners

Step 4: Get your Sthree Sakthi SS-277 ticket and check if the number mentioned there is also present in the winning list

Winners of Tuesday’s Sthree Sakthi SS-277 are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette to confirm they have won the money prize. The winners should submit their ticket and valid identification documents to receive the winning amount within 30 days of the announcement of the results.

