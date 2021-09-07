CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-277 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 7
1-MIN READ

Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-277 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 7

The first prize winner of Sthree Sakthi SS-277 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net)

Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-277 Lottery Result 2021 Today Live Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for September 7. Check out for LIVE UPDATES here from 3 pm

Kerala lottery department will soon start announcing result for Sthree Sakthi SS-277 lottery on September 7.  The ticket-owner who wins the first prize in the lucky draw will receive Rs 75 lakh. The consolation prize winner of Sthree Sakthi SS-277 will win Rs8,000. The first runner-up and second runner-up will win Rs5 lakh and Rs1 lakh respectively.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for 07.9.2021 Lottery is ending with:

6427     6472     6247     6274

6742     6724     4627     4672

4267     4276     4762     4726

2647     2674     2467     2476

2764    2746     7642      7624

7462    7426    7264       7246

Follow these four simple steps to check if you are one of the winners of today’s lucky draw:

Step 1: With the help of your smartphone or personal computer access the official website of the Kerala lottery department

Step 2: The homepage of the lottery website will feature a link that will read, “Kerala Lottery Result 07.09.2021 Sthree Sakthi SS-277.”

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage that would show the list of winning ticket numbers for today’s Sthree Sakthi SS-277 lottery winners

Step 4: Get your Sthree Sakthi SS-277 ticket and check if the number mentioned there is also present in the winning list

Winners of Tuesday’s Sthree Sakthi SS-277 are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette to confirm they have won the money prize. The winners should submit their ticket and valid identification documents to receive the winning amount within 30 days of the announcement of the results.

first published:September 07, 2021, 14:21 IST