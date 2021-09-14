CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-278 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 14
1-MIN READ

Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-278 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 14

The first prize winner of Win Win W-633 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net)

Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-278 Lottery Result 2021 Today Live Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for Tuesday, September 14. Check out for live updates here from 3 pm

Kerala lottery department will conduct the lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-278 lottery on Tuesday afternoon at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Those who wish to keep a track of the lucky draw, as it happens in real time, can check this space from 3 pm.

The first prize for Sthree Sakthi SS-278 lucky draw on Tuesday is Rs 75 lakh which is followed by a second prize of Rs 10 lakh, and a third prize of Rs1 lakh. The consolation prize winner of Sthree Sakthi SS-278 lucky draw will receive Rs 8,000. Meanwhile the fourth, fifth, and sixth prize winners will receive: Rs5,000, Rs2000, and Rs1,000 respectively.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-278 lottery 14.09.2021 is ending with:

7085     7058     7805     7850

7508     7580     0785     0758

0875     0857     0578     0587

8705     8750     8075     8057

8570     8507    5708     5780

5078     5087     5870     5807

Winners of Tuesday’s Sthree Sakthi SS-278 must remember to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette before claiming their prize. After confirmation, winners of Sthree Sakthi S-278 must visit the Kerala lottery office with their ticket and identification documents.

first published:September 14, 2021, 13:08 IST