Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-279 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 21

The Government of Kerala Lotteries Department will be conducting the lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-279 lottery on Tuesday at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. You can check the live updates of the result here from 3 pm. Winner of the top prize for Sthree Sakthi SS-279 will receive Rs 75 lakh, followed by the second prize of Rs10 lakh and third prize of Rs1 lakh.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-279 lottery 21.09.2021 Lottery are ending with:

6203 6230 6023 6032

6320 6302 2603 2630

2063 2036 2360 2306

0623 0632 0263 0236

0362 0326 3620 3602

3260 3206 3062 3026

Kerala government organises seven weekly and six Mega Bumper lottery draws every year. Wednesday’s lucky draw will be for Akshaya AK-516 tickets. The lottery department of Kerala, founded on September 1, 1967, was the first such official department in India. Its first lottery ticket was released on November 1, 1967 and valued at Re 1. The first prize money of the first lottery lucky draw was Rs 50,000.

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who win an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in the state; while those who win an amount above Rs 5,000 should submit their tickets at the bank or government lottery office with their identification proof.

