Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-280 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 28

Every Tuesday, the Government of Kerala Lotteries Department announces the results of Sthree Sakthi SS-280 lottery. The lucky draw is held at the Gorky Bhavan and the price of a single Tuesday lottery ticket is Rs 30. You can check the live updates of the result here from 3 pm.

Guessing numbers of September 28, 2021 Sthree Sakthi SS-280 lottery are:

9681 9618 9861 9816

9168 9186 6981 6918

6891 6819 6198 6189

8961 8916 8691 8619

8196 8169 1968 1986

1698 1689 1896 1869

The first prize of Sthree Sakthi SS-280 lottery is a whooping amount of Rs 75 lakh. Followed by the second prize, which is of Rs 10 lakh. The individual who bags the third spot are given Rs 5,000. Along with these prizes, a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 is also awarded to one lucky winner.

The prize winners are advised to first verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results before they surrender their tickets at the lottery office. The Kerala Lottery results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If the winning numbers match with the results, the ticket holder are advised to submit the winning tickets within 30 days of the announcement of the results.

Winners of the Sthree Sakthi SS-280 lottery can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala. Along with the winning tickets, they also have to carry identification proofs at the government lottery office. Individuals who win Rs 1 Lakh or above it will have to reach out to the director or the deputy director of the state lotteries.

Winners should make sure that the tickets of the Kerala Lottery are intact as any mutilated ticket will not be accepted by the lottery department. Further, they will not be given the winning cash prize.

