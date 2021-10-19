The lucky draw for the Sthree Sakthi SS-283 tickets which was scheduled to be held on Tuesday has been postponed by the Kerala lottery department. The list of Sthree Sakthi SS-283 lucky draw winners will now be announced on Sunday, October 24.

The venue of the weekly lucky draw will be Gorky Bhavan, which is situated in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-283 lucky draw will receive Rs 75 lakh while the second place winner will be eligible to claim Rs 10 lakh. The third prize winner of Tuesday’s lucky draw will take home Rs 5,000.

Kerala is witnessing some of the most devastating floods due to heavy rainfall. There have been reports of property damage and people being trapped in the southern district of Kottayam in the state. Kottayam and Idukki have been reported to be two of the worst affected districts in the state, where continuous heavy rainfall has caused deadly landslides. At least 26 people have lost their lives due to the ongoing catastrophic event.

