LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-341 Result for Tuesday, November 29; Winners List Here

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: November 29, 2022, 16:02 IST
Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-341 today on Tuesday, November 29 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will Read More
Key EventsKey Events
0005 0732 0955 1276 1428 1652 2431 2767 2970 3203 3621 3818 4034 4161 4212 4375 4466 4637 4942 5017 5025 5122 5181 5234 5235 5748 5780 5936 5992 6373 6411 6753 7361 7898 7955 7986 8251 8345 8616 9040 9048 9103 9275 9902 9948
0463 0698 0733 0768 0853 0896 0961 1425 1779 2390 2442 2445 2483 2577 2808 2822 3024 3150 3393 3816 3821 3958 4037 4050 4069 4450 4777 4807 5642 5743 5757 5774 5969 6086 6142 6748 7299 7537 7711 8044 8189 8281 8382 8497 8547 8561 8625 8798 8826 9118 9137 9607
1553 1568 1907 2168 2226 2530 3271 4088 6053 6317 7148 7301 7584 7613 7702 7949 8420 8856 9204 9853
1070 1267 2714 3044 3396 3544 4893 5701 7880 9465
SA 514179 SB 514179
SC 514179 SE 514179
SF 514179 SG 514179
SH 514179 SJ 514179
SK 514179 SL 514179
SM 514179
0362 1413 1649 1709 1758 3638 3938 4814 4886 5013 5141 5307 5999 6492 6716 7006 8294 9353
Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:
Draw number: BR 89 Cost of ticket: Rs 400 First Prize: Rs 16 Crore Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners) Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners) Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
Monsoon Bumper
Christmas New Year Bumper
Summer Bumper
Vishu Bumper
Thiruvonam Bumper
Pooja Bumper
MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore
Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-341 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
Check LIVE Updates of Sthree Sakthi SS-341 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Sthree Sakthi SS-341 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000 6th Prize: Rs. 500 7th Prize: Rs. 200 8th Prize: Rs. 100 Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Today’s Guessing Numbers for 29.11.2022 Lottery is ending with:
2913 2931 2193 2139
2391 2319 9213 9231
9123 9132 9321 9312
1293 1239 1923 1932
1329 1392 3291 3219
3921 3912 3129 3192
The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-341 today on Tuesday, November 29 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.
Read all the Latest India News here