Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS259 Lottery Result For June 24 at 4pm; Check Prizes, Other Details

Kerala State Lotteries that had been postponed last month due to the Covid lockdown are back this week. On Friday, the state government enterprise functioning under the Ministry of Finance will announce the Sthree Sakthi lottery results. The state lottery department will be declaring the result for Sthree Sakthi lottery for SS259 tickets on the official website of the Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com.

The Sthree Sakthi lottery draw on June 25 was earlier scheduled to be held on May 4. Those who have bought this ticket can check the results on the website by 4.30 pm.

The lucky draw for Kerala Lottery will be held at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram in the afternoon. Ticket-holders of today’s Sthree Sakthi lottery can win the first prize of ₹75 Lakh and the second prize of ₹10 lakh. The third prize for today’s lucky draw is ₹5000. Ticket-holders also stand a chance of winning a consolation prize worth ₹8000.

Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS259 Lottery Result: How to check

Follow these steps to check today’s results:

Step 1: Enter the official website of Kerala State Lotteries on your preferred search engine or visit the given link at: www.keralalotteries.com

Step 2: The homepage of the website will display the Kerala lottery result link which you have to click

Step 3: As the new webpage appears on your screen, click on the Sthree Sakthi SS259 results link

Step 4: The results page will show the list of winning lottery tickets

The prize winners for today’s lucky draw have to verify the winning ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days of the announcement of the results. The next lucky draw will be held on June 29, for the Akshaya lottery (AK-496) which was earlier scheduled to be held on May 5.

