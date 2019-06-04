Nipah Returns to Kerala as 23-Year-old Student Tests Positive, Govt Says No Need to Panic

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Tuesday confirmed that the 23-year-old student admitted to a private hospital in Ernakulam has tested positive for Nipah virus.Addressing the media, she said, "Two people have symptoms of fever. One has been admitted to isolation ward, though it is not a serious situation, but still we admitted him due to fever and sore throat."A list of 86 people, who came in contact with the patient are being monitored. However, she added that there was no need to panic and the health department was ready to deal with the situation.Two nurses in the hospital, where the patient was initially treated have sore throat and are now under observation.Ernakulam District Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla had said on Monday that special surveillance teams have been formed to track back contacts and for day-to-day monitoring. An isolation ward has been prepared at the Kalamaserry Medical College. Special ambulances have also been organised for these patients.Last year, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts had seen an outbreak of the virus that claimed 17 lives.