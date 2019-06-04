Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Nipah Returns to Kerala as 23-Year-old Student Tests Positive, Govt Says No Need to Panic

A list of 86 people, who came in contact with the patient are being monitored by medical officials in Ernakulam.

News18.com

Updated:June 4, 2019, 10:16 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nipah Returns to Kerala as 23-Year-old Student Tests Positive, Govt Says No Need to Panic
Medics wearing protective gear examine a patient at a hospital in Kozhikode in Kerala. (Reuters)
Loading...
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Tuesday confirmed that the 23-year-old student admitted to a private hospital in Ernakulam has tested positive for Nipah virus.

Addressing the media, she said, "Two people have symptoms of fever. One has been admitted to isolation ward, though it is not a serious situation, but still we admitted him due to fever and sore throat."

A list of 86 people, who came in contact with the patient are being monitored. However, she added that there was no need to panic and the health department was ready to deal with the situation.

Two nurses in the hospital, where the patient was initially treated have sore throat and are now under observation.

Ernakulam District Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla had said on Monday that special surveillance teams have been formed to track back contacts and for day-to-day monitoring. An isolation ward has been prepared at the Kalamaserry Medical College. Special ambulances have also been organised for these patients.

Last year, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts had seen an outbreak of the virus that claimed 17 lives.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram