Kerala Student's Eardrum Ruptured After Being Slapped by Seniors Outside College, Six Booked

The incident occurred on Tuesday at a bus stop in front of the college, where the 19-year-old student Mohammed Dilshad, a national gold medal winner of Wushu-Chinese Kungfu, was standing,

PTI

Updated:July 18, 2019, 4:43 PM IST
Kerala Student's Eardrum Ruptured After Being Slapped by Seniors Outside College, Six Booked
Representative image
Palakkad: In a case of ragging, a first year student of a college here was allegedly slapped on the face by seniors, resulting in the rupturing of his right eardrum, police said Thursday.

Following this, a case has been registered against six students, the police said.

The complainant is a student of Islamic Studies at MES Kalladi College in Manarkkad, Palakkad district.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at a bus stop in front of the college, where the 19-year-old student Mohammed Dilshad, a national gold medal winner of Wushu-Chinese Kungfu, was standing, the police said.

The seniors came to the bus stop and two of them allegedly slapped Dilshad on the face. Four other seniors also beat him up, they said.

In a complaint to the college principal Dr OP Salahuddin, the victim said he was attacked by Muhammed Shibiland Sanil and four others, they said.

Shibil and Sanil have been suspended following the incident.

The case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the IPC for unlawful assembly, punishment for rioting, wrongful restraint, grievously causing hurt and under section 4 of Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act, police sources told PTI.

