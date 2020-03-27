Kerala Sub-collector Under Home Quarantine on Return from Singapore Flees to Kanpur, Case Registered

Kollam: Police on Friday registered a case against Kollam sub-collector Anupam Mishra who fled to his home town in UP despite being under quarantine for 14 days after returning from Singapore.

Mishra was under home quarantine since March 19 but was found missing when health officials checked in. When contacted over phone, Mishra said he had reached Kanpur.

Kollam district collector Abdul Nasar termed Mishra’s behaviour ‘irresponsible’.

However, the official tried to justify it by saying he faced shortage of food at his official residence and thought about moving to his relatives’ place.

This is not the first time Mishra is in a tight spot.

The 2016 batch civil servant had earlier attempted to obtain license to own a pistol using the address of the Government Guest House in Thiruvananthapuram. The address was furnished as that of his father. The then district collector K Vasuki had intervened to put the licence on hold.

Another allegation was that Mishra tried to avail several loans in the name of his driver and failed in repayment.

