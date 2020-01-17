Take the pledge to vote

Kerala Teacher Suspended for Allegedly Asking Students to Go to Pakistan if Unwilling to Accept CAA

Officials said the action was taken against the teacher of Hindi, Kaleshan, after the education department deputy director looked into the incident.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2020, 7:38 PM IST
File photo: Indian women participate in a protest against the new citizenship law, in Bengaluru on December 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Thrissur: A teacher of a government girls' school at Kodungallur in Kerala has been suspended after he allegedly asked students to go to Pakistan if they were not willing to accept the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Officials said the action was taken against the teacher of Hindi, Kaleshan, on Thursday after the Education department deputy director here looked into the incident. This followed a complaint filed by the father of a student through social media.

The education department said that Kaleshan, who was suspended pending an inquiry, had entered a class and addressed the students on CAA and told them if they were not willing to accept the new law, they should move to Pakistan.

Several students had complained to the headmaster of the Kodungallur girls higher secondary school against the teacher who also allegedly used to speak in a sexually-coloured manner to the students, officials said.

The teacher was suspended after a disciplinary committee found substance in the allegations against Kaleshan, they added.

