Kerala Teacher Suspended for Allegedly Asking Students to Go to Pakistan if Unwilling to Accept CAA
Officials said the action was taken against the teacher of Hindi, Kaleshan, after the education department deputy director looked into the incident.
File photo: Indian women participate in a protest against the new citizenship law, in Bengaluru on December 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Thrissur: A teacher of a government girls' school at Kodungallur in Kerala has been suspended after he allegedly asked students to go to Pakistan if they were not willing to accept the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Officials said the action was taken against the teacher of Hindi, Kaleshan, on Thursday after the Education department deputy director here looked into the incident. This followed a complaint filed by the father of a student through social media.
The education department said that Kaleshan, who was suspended pending an inquiry, had entered a class and addressed the students on CAA and told them if they were not willing to accept the new law, they should move to Pakistan.
Several students had complained to the headmaster of the Kodungallur girls higher secondary school against the teacher who also allegedly used to speak in a sexually-coloured manner to the students, officials said.
The teacher was suspended after a disciplinary committee found substance in the allegations against Kaleshan, they added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Seduce Each Other in What A Man Gotta Do Video
- 'It's Okay To Be a Virgin': Lilly Singh Just Took Down Society's Obsession With Hymens
- Who is Arushi Sharma, the New Actress in Love Aaj Kal Trailer?
- Virat Kohli Spotted Driving His New Audi Q8 SUV For the First Time
- Apple Acquires Xnor.ai, an Edge-based AI Startup, for $200 Million