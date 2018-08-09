English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 Rectified Answer Keys out at keralapareekshabhavan.in, Check Now!
The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2018 was held in the month of June 2018 and the Commisionerate had released preliminary answer keys soon after, inviting objections too. Candidates who had appeared in KTET 2018 can now visit the official website at keralapareekshabhavan.in.
Screen grab of official website keralapareekshabhavan.in
Loading...
Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 Rectified Answer Keys have been released by the Office of the Commissioner for Government Examinations, Thiruvananthapuram on its official website -keralapareekshabhavan.in. The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2018 was held in the month of June 2018 and the Commisionerate had released preliminary answer keys soon after, inviting objections too. Candidates who had appeared in KTET 2018 can now visit the official website to check and download the rectified answer keys by following the instructions given below:
How to check Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 Rectified Answer Key?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.keralapareekshabhavan.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test June 2018, Rectified Answer Key published’ link on the home page
Step 3 – a PDF file will display on the screen
Step 4 – Check the rectified answer key
Step 5 – Download the answer key and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://www.keralapareekshabhavan.in/images/2018/ktet/june/rectified_answerkey_june_2018.pdf
Since the answer key for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) June 2018 has been released, the result for the same is expected to release soon on the official website. Candidates must keep a close tab on the official website to check and download the result as and when it’s released.
Also Watch
How to check Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 Rectified Answer Key?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.keralapareekshabhavan.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test June 2018, Rectified Answer Key published’ link on the home page
Step 3 – a PDF file will display on the screen
Step 4 – Check the rectified answer key
Step 5 – Download the answer key and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://www.keralapareekshabhavan.in/images/2018/ktet/june/rectified_answerkey_june_2018.pdf
Since the answer key for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) June 2018 has been released, the result for the same is expected to release soon on the official website. Candidates must keep a close tab on the official website to check and download the result as and when it’s released.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
Dravidian Icon M Karunanidhi Laid to Rest Next to Mentor Anna; Chennai Bids Teary Farewell
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
Watch: Dignitaries Pay Tribute to 'KALAIGNAR'
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 Dravidian Icon M Karunanidhi Laid to Rest Next to Mentor Anna; Chennai Bids Teary Farewell
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 Watch: Dignitaries Pay Tribute to 'KALAIGNAR'
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Manmarziyan Trailer: Despite Vicky Kaushal-Taapsee Pannu's Hot Chemistry, Abhishek Bachchan Stands Out
- OnePlus 6 Independence Day Offer: Get Rs. 2,000 Off, No Cost EMI And More
- Vivo Freedom Carnival Sale, Day 3: How to Get Vivo Nex And V9 Priced at Rs 44990 For Rs 1947
- When Sushma Swaraj Had to Consult a Volcano in Indonesia
- Mahindra Bolero Inceptor Modified by DC Design Costs a Whopping Rs 17.5 Lakh [Video]
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...