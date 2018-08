Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 Rectified Answer Keys out at keralapareekshabhavan.in, Check Now!

Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 Rectified Answer Keys have been released by the Office of the Commissioner for Government Examinations, Thiruvananthapuram on its official website - keralapareekshabhavan.in . The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2018 was held in the month of June 2018 and the Commisionerate had released preliminary answer keys soon after, inviting objections too. Candidates who had appeared in KTET 2018 can now visit the official website to check and download the rectified answer keys by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.keralapareekshabhavan.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test June 2018, Rectified Answer Key published’ link on the home pageStep 3 – a PDF file will display on the screenStep 4 – Check the rectified answer keyStep 5 – Download the answer key and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://www.keralapareekshabhavan.in/images/2018/ktet/june/rectified_answerkey_june_2018.pdf Since the answer key for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) June 2018 has been released, the result for the same is expected to release soon on the official website. Candidates must keep a close tab on the official website to check and download the result as and when it’s released.