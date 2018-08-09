GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 Rectified Answer Keys out at keralapareekshabhavan.in, Check Now!

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2018 was held in the month of June 2018 and the Commisionerate had released preliminary answer keys soon after, inviting objections too. Candidates who had appeared in KTET 2018 can now visit the official website at keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 9, 2018, 10:49 AM IST
Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 Rectified Answer Keys have been released by the Office of the Commissioner for Government Examinations, Thiruvananthapuram on its official website -keralapareekshabhavan.in. The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2018 was held in the month of June 2018 and the Commisionerate had released preliminary answer keys soon after, inviting objections too. Candidates who had appeared in KTET 2018 can now visit the official website to check and download the rectified answer keys by following the instructions given below:

How to check Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 Rectified Answer Key?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.keralapareekshabhavan.in/

Step 2 – Click on ‘Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test June 2018, Rectified Answer Key published’ link on the home page

Step 3 – a PDF file will display on the screen

Step 4 – Check the rectified answer key

Step 5 – Download the answer key and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://www.keralapareekshabhavan.in/images/2018/ktet/june/rectified_answerkey_june_2018.pdf

Since the answer key for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) June 2018 has been released, the result for the same is expected to release soon on the official website. Candidates must keep a close tab on the official website to check and download the result as and when it’s released.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
