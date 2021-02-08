Kerala Teacher Kills Son as ‘Sacrifice to Allah’, Calls Cops to Confess as Husband, Kids Sleep in Next Room

Police officials in Kerala’s Palakkad district when they received a call in the wee hours of Sunday from a woman who confessed to have killed her child as a ‘sacrificial offering to please Allah’.

When the police team rushed to her house, Shahida, 31, was waiting for them at the gate. Her husband and two children slept in the adjacent room, unaware of the chilling crime that had taken place in the house.

According to the FIR filed at the Palakkad South station, Shahida, a mother of three from Puthupallytheruv, killed her third child and called the 112 emergency control room in Palakkad between 3 and 4 am and confessed to the crime. She told the police that she had murdered her 6-year-old son, Aamil, as a sacrifice to the 'Allah'.

The neighbours told media that Shahida had taken the contact number of the Janamaithri police station from one of them a night before.

The cops found the child’s body in a pool of blood in the bathroom. His throat was slit and the legs were tied. Shahida had an injury on her hand.

Shahida, a teacher at a nearby madrasa, is three months pregnant. Her husband Sulaiman, who was earlier employed in Gulf now works as a taxi driver in Palakkad town.

Shahida has been booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. “The FIR says what the mother told the police. Whether ‘sacrifice to Allah’ indeed the reason or not will be determined only after a thorough investigation," said R. Viswanath, Superintendent of Police (Palakkad).

Police said more sections will be added during the course of investigation.

(With inputs from Prasad Udumbissery in Palakkad)