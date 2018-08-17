Kerala Teen Trolled for Selling Fish Decides to Donate Rs 1.5 Lakh to Flood-hit State

Kochi: Hanan Hamid, the 19-year-old Kerala student who shot to fame after selling fish in her uniform at a busy market, on Friday said she would contribute Rs 1.5 lakh to the Kerala flood relief fund.Hanan, a third year BSc Chemistry student in Idukki’s Al Azhar College of Arts and Sciences in Thodupuzha, said several people had come forward to help her last month when she was trying to make a living and she would now extend help to those in need.“Keeping the special flood situation in Kerala in mind, I have decided to donate Rs 1.5 lakh to Kerala chief minister’s disaster relief fund. I am planning to hand over the cheque to the chief minister on Saturday,” Hanan told News18 over phone. “Seeing my plight, a lot of people had transferred money to my bank account last month. Now, there are people who need this help more than me,” said Hanan.People from all walks of life had extended support to the 19-year-old after local news reports showed her selling fish at the Palarivattom-Thammanam junction and the images went viral on social media. However, Hanan faced criticism after a few netizens suspected that she had put up an act for the promotion of an upcoming movie starring her.Kerala is currently struggling to stay afloat in the middle of its worst flooding in 90 years, which has killed 167 people and caused unprecedented loss to property. Around 80% of the state is without power as the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has cut supply in view of submerged roads and building.