Kerala TET Answer Key 2020 Released at keralapareekshabhavan.in, Raise Objection Till March 17

Kerala TET Answer Key 2020 | The Kerala Pareekshabhavan has released Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test Answer Key 2020 on Tuesday. The KTET Answer Key 202 was published by the board on its official website at keralapareekshabhavan.in. Candidates, who had appeared for the entrance examination, can check the Kerala TET Answer Key 2020 via direct link.

The examination authority Kerala Pareekshabhavan has also released category wise KTET answer key for the students.

Candidates can read the official notification here

Kerala TET 2020 Answer Key Category I

KTET Answer Key 2020 Category II http://www.keralapareekshabhavan.in/downloads/ktet_feb_2020/ktet_feb_2020_cat2_key.pdf

Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test Answer Key 2020 Category III

Kerala TET Answer Key 2020 Category IV

The Kerala Pareekshabhavan had conducted the teacher eligibility test on February 15 and 16.

Kerala TET Answer Key 2020: How to download

Candidates are advised to follow the below-listed steps to check the answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Under latest news, look for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test February 2020 and click on it

Step 3: Click on the category

Step 4: A new window will open

Step 5: Download KTET 2020 Answer Key and tally your answers

In case of any doubt, students can objection/query against the answer key, till March 17.

