Kerala TET Dec 2017 Result Declared, Check Now!

Candidates who have been declared ‘passed’ need to produce their original documents to the District Educational Officer for verification and issuance of KTET 2017 Qualified certificate.

Contributor Content

Updated:March 5, 2018, 6:14 PM IST
Kerala TET Dec 2017 Result Declared, Check Now!
Representative image.
KTET 2017 Result has been declared by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on its official website for Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test (KTET) 2017 - ktet.kerala.gov.in. The Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test (KTET) 2017 was conducted on 28th and 30th December 2017, last year at various exam centres across the state of Kerala.

The online registration for the same had begun on 3rd December 2017 and thousands of candidates from the state had appeared to qualify for the KTET Category I (Lower Primary), Category II (Upper Primary), Category III (High School) and Category IV (Language Teachers – Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu, Specialist Teachers (Art & Craft) and Physical Education). The ‘KTET Qualified’ teachers will be able to apply for government school jobs in Kerala.

Candidates who had appeared for the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test (KTET) December 2017 can now check their result by following the instructions given below:

How to check KTET 2017 Result?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://ktet.kerala.gov.in/

Step 2 – Click on ‘CLICK HERE’ given in front of Results Published December 2017

Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number, Date of Birth and Search

Step 4 – Download your Result and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://ktet.kerala.gov.in/result_dec_2017

Candidates who have been declared 'passed' need to produce their original documents to the District Educational Officer for verification and issuance of KTET 2017 Qualified certificate.

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
